Tropical storm Bonnie makes landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border

People in a line to board a bus use umbrellas to cover from the rain caused by Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, which the U.S. National Hurricane Center says will likely develop into tropical storm Bonnie, as it passes through the Caribbean, in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

July 1 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Bonnie made landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border on Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Heavy rainfall is expected across Nicaragua and Costa Rica

through Saturday, along with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, the center added.

The storm is likely to weaken as it crosses land, only to re-intensify over the eastern Pacific on Saturday night and Sunday, the center added.

The storm packed maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts before it made landfall, the NHC said.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast

