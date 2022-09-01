Tropical storm Danielle could turn into hurricane within a day

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A tropical depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle in the open Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The storm, located about 950 miles (1,530 km) west of the Azores and packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 km) per hour, could strengthen further into a hurricane within a day, the NHC added.

