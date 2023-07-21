Tropical storm Don to become a post-tropical cyclone -US NHC

July 21 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Don is slightly stronger, but is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday, said the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in its latest advisory on Friday.

The storm, located about 755 miles (1,215 km) south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland, is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru

