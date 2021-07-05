Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tropical storm Elsa likely to pass near Florida Keys on Tuesday: NHC

A man loads a truck with furniture to be relocated prior to the arrival of Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

July 5 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba later on Monday and pass near the Florida Keys early on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system was located about 110 miles (180 km) east south-east of Cayo Largo, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Monday.

Tropical storm warnings and watches have been extended along the west coast of Florida, the NHC added.

