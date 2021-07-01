Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tropical storm Elsa strengthens as it moves toward Windward Islands- NHC

July 1 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Elsa has strengthened a little as it races toward the Windward Islands, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Elsa, located about 680 miles (1095 km) east-southeast of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h), could pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands on Friday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru

