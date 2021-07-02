Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens near the Lesser Antilles - NHC

July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday that tropical storm Elsa had strengthened a little and was very close to the Lesser Antilles.

Elsa is located about 70 miles (110 km) east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said, adding that by Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near to Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

