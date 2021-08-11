Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tropical Storm Fred develops just south of Puerto Rico, NHC says

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred has formed just south of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Fred is located about 45 miles (70 km) south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Slight strengthening is forecast overnight before Fred reaches eastern Dominican Republic Wednesday morning. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday," the NHC said. FWN2PH14Q

