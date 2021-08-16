Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Environment

Tropical Storm Henri forms near Bermuda- NHC

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Henri formed near Bermuda on Monday and some additional strengthening was forecast during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The eighth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Henri is located about 145 miles (230 km) southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

