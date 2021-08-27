Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Tropical storm Ida strengthens over Cayman Islands

1 minute read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Ida has strengthened as its center passes through the Cayman Islands, and is forecast to pass over western Cuba later on Friday and reach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northwest of Grand Cayman, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the NHC added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · August 26, 2021 · 7:27 PM UTC

Washington state eradicates first 'murder hornet' nest of the year

Washington state eradicated its first Asian giant hornet nest of the year by vacuuming out 113 worker hornets and removing bark and decayed wood near the nest, Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) officials said on Thursday.

Environment
Climate change fueling warm ocean 'blob' causing Chile megadrought - study
Environment
Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods
Environment
China to pursue bigger ocean carbon sinks to help meet climate goals
Environment
U.S. offshore oil workers flee as storm nears Gulf of Mexico