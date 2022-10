Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

Julia has become a hurricane with 75 mph (120 km/h) maximum sustained winds as it passes near San Andres and Providencia islands, the NHC said in its advisory.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











