Tropical Storm Julia forms off the Guajira Peninsula, Colombia - NHC















Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Julia formed off the Guajira Peninsula on Friday with hurricane watches and warnings issued for Nicaragua and several Colombian islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Julia , about 110 miles (175 km) west of the northern tip of Guajira Peninsula Colombia, had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour(65 km per hour) and is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday evening, the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru











