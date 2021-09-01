Tropical Storm Larry expected to strengthen into hurricane soon, says U.S. NHC

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Larry is strengthening quickly and is expected to intensify into a hurricane Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Larry is located about 370 miles (595 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

