Tropical Storm Martin forms over central North Atlantic - NHC















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the central North Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Martin, about 550 miles (885 km) east-northeast of the Bermudas, is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.