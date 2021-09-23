Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, forecast to gain hurricane strength

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the 18th named storm of the 2021 season, and is forecast to strengthen further into a hurricane in a day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The system, located about 1,745 miles (2,800 km) east south-east of the Northern Leeward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour).

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru

