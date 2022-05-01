Two dead and one person missing after Guadeloupe floods

PARIS, May 1 (Reuters) - Two people died and another was missing on Sunday after heavy rainfall caused flooding on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Friday night, local authorities said on Twitter.

One of the deceased was found trapped in a vehicle in Gosier and the second was found dead in a vehicle in the Grand-Camp sector, the Prefecture said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman

