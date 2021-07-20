Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Typhoon Cempaka makes landfall in China's Guangdong, says Xinhua

July 20 (Reuters) - Typhoon Cempaka made landfall in the coastal area of south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday night, becoming the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, according to state media.

Cempaka, the seventh typhoon this year, landed on the coast of Jiangcheng district in the city of Yangjiang, packing winds of up to 118.8 km per hour near its eye, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the provincial meteorological center.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

