UAE's Jaber says COP28 should be practical, leave no one behind















ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates wants the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year to be practical and show solidarity between the global north and south that "leaves no one behind", the country's oil chief and designated COP28 president said.

In a speech on Saturday to the Global Energy Forum, Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant ADNOC and UAE climate envoy, called for scaling up renewables, nuclear energy, hydrogen, carbon capture, energy efficiency and new technologies, among others.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Yousef Saba and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











