Skip to main content

Environment

UK carbon dioxide shortage spilling over into rest of Europe, Nippon Gases says - FT

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The carbon dioxide shortage that has struck Britain is spilling over into the rest of Europe, Nippon Gases, one of the world's largest distributors of the gas has warned, the Financial Times reported.

Nippon Gases, which sold almost $1.5 billion of industrial gases on the continent last year, said "other countries in Europe will also suffer shortages" of CO2, estimating that its supplies had fallen 50 per cent across the region, the FT said.

Japanese-owned Nippon Gases, which supplies Scandinavian and western European nations including Sweden, France and Germany, said nuclear power stations, meat production and medical purposes were top of the list, the FT said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:19 AM UTC

Canaries volcano lava gushes towards sea, eruption goes on

Lava poured from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma for a fourth day on Wednesday, blanketing houses and fields, a day after people with homes on the path of the molten rock were allowed back briefly to recover belongings.

Environment
Biden pledges to double U.S. climate change aid; some activists unimpressed
Environment
Indigenous protestors seek Norwegian 'asylum' for Brazilian tree
Environment
Wake up and smell the coffee ... made in the United States
Environment
Indonesia to use "existing laws" as palm oil moratorium expires