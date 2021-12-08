UK fines water co Severn Trent 1.5 mln pounds for sewage discharges

A Severn Trent sign hangs on a gate at Cropston Reservoir in Cropston, central England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Water company Severn Trent (SVT.L) has been fined 1.5 million pounds ($1.98 million) for illegal sewage discharges, Britain's Environment Agency said on Wednesday, after the country launched a major investigation into sewage treatment in November.

Severn Trent, one of the largest listed water firms in the UK, has been fined for discharges from four sewage treatment works in Worcestershire between February and August 2018, the agency said.

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

