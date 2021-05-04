Skip to main content

EnvironmentUK and India agree on roadmap to combat climate change by 2030

Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed with India on plans to combat climate change by 2030, including protecting forests and working together on the clean energy transition, as it prepares to host the COP26 UN Climate Summit later this year.

"The UK and India share a longstanding partnership and I am greatly encouraged by the steps we have taken today to bolster our joint efforts on tackling climate change," said COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expects a reform of Germany's climate change law to go to cabinet in the coming week after the constitutional court ordered her government to tighten the legislation, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

In Bolivia's Valley of the Souls, razor sharp rock formations pierce the blue sky above the nearby highland city of La Paz, from where urban sprawl over years has left the picturesque spot littered with plastic waste and construction rubble.

