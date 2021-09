Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he meets Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was only a "six out of ten" chance of getting other countries to sign up to climate cash commitments before COP, a BBC reporter tweeted on Sunday.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.