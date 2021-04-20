Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM's press secretary to take on COP 26 climate conference role

Allegra Stratton, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press secretary, will be his spokeswoman for the COP 26 climate conference, she said on Tuesday.

"I am delighted to be starting this new role," Stratton said in a statement.

"The COP26 climate conference is a unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world and I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and (President for COP 26) Alok Sharma to ensure it is a success.’

Democratic U.S. lawmakers, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey, on Tuesday reintroduced their "Green New Deal" resolution, their set of aggressive climate goals intended to transform the U.S. economy.

