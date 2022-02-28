UK says IPCC report underlines need for more clean power and sticking to COP26 pact

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain said an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released on Monday underlined the need for more clean power and for nations to stick to agreements reached at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year. read more

"Today's stark report from the IPCC is a reminder to the world about how climate change is affecting our planet, underlining that we need to go further and faster to adapt and generate more clean power to reduce countries’ exposure to expensive global gas prices, embracing the commitments of the Glasgow Climate Pact," a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.