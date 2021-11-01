UK's Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson's office said in a statement.

The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement was released after Modi's speech. read more

"The prime minister hoped to see India submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26, as a key player in the international effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," the statement said.

"He offered the UK’s support as India transitions away from coal to renewable energy."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

