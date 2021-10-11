Skip to main content

Environment

U.N. biodiversity chief says world has reached 'moment of truth' on conservation

1 minute read

The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

KUNMING, China, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The world has now reached "a moment of truth" when it comes to protecting its vital ecosystems, U.N. biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said on Monday as talks on a new global conservation treaty got underway in Kunming, China.

Mrema, executive secretary of the U.N. Convention on Biological Protection, said during the opening ceremony of the talks that the world had not achieved the necessary breakthroughs from 2011-2020 and was not yet able to safeguard ecosystems that were key to human wellbeing.

The first round of the "COP15" talks on biodiversity will last from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15. A post-2020 biodiversity pact is expected to be finalised during the second round in April-May next year.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:25 AM UTC

Madagascar prays for rain as U.N. warns of 'climate change famine'

Some days, all Tsimamorekm Aly eats is sugary water. He's happy if there's a handful of rice. But with six young kids and a wife to support, he often goes without.

Environment
Beaches in southern California city to reopen after oil spill
Environment
Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano
Environment
China vows to include biodiversity in economic plans as UN talks begin
Environment
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Hawaii Island –USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south of the island of Hawaii on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning afterward and no immediate reports of damage.