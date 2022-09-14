U.N. chief says big emitters intransigence hurting world's vulnerable

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addresses a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the world's most vulnerable people are "paying a horrific price for decades of intransigence by big emitters."

"G20 countries are responsible for 80 percent of emissions. They are also suffering the impact of record droughts, fires and floods – but climate action seems to be flatlining," Guterres told reporters in New York after returning from Pakistan, where he saw the impact of devastating flooding.

He said his message to world leaders is: "Lower the temperature — now."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Paul Grant

