Environment
U.N. chief sees progress on climate support for developing countries
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he heard "encouraging declarations" at a meeting of world leaders on Monday about raising financial support to help developing countries deal with climate change.
"Will the developed world finally materialize the $100 billion of annual support to developing countries?" Guterres told reporters.
"We are not yet there," he added. "But today there were encouraging declarations in this regard."
