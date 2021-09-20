U.N. chief sees progress on climate support for developing countries

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for climate change discussions during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he heard "encouraging declarations" at a meeting of world leaders on Monday about raising financial support to help developing countries deal with climate change.

"Will the developed world finally materialize the $100 billion of annual support to developing countries?" Guterres told reporters.

"We are not yet there," he added. "But today there were encouraging declarations in this regard."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

