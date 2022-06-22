U.N. says Turkey likely best to send rescue teams to Afghanistan

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS, June 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations does not have search and rescue capabilities in Afghanistan and Turkey is "best positioned" to provide it following a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday, a senior U.N. aid official said.

"We spoke about it with the embassy of Turkey here on the ground and they're waiting for the formal request," said deputy U.N. envoy in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov, who coordinates humanitarian operations.

"We will be able to make such request only after the discussion with the de facto authorities and based on what is the reality on the ground at the moment."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.