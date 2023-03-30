U.N. weather agency retires Fiona, Ian as hurricane names after 2022 devastation

[1/2] An aerial view of damaged boats and property after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton















March 30 (Reuters) - Fiona and Ian have been retired as hurricane names by the World Meteorological Organization after devastating storms with those names killed dozens of people and inflicted billions of dollars in damage in 2022.

Hurricanes have been named in alphabetical order since 1953 in a move meant simplify warnings and media coverage. The names are typically recycled every six years, and a total of 96 names have been retired.

Going forward the name Fiona will be replaced in the rotation by Farrah and Ian by Idris, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico in September 2022, knocking out power to the entire island before slamming into eastern Canada, killing at least 31 people and becoming one of that Canada's costliest recent natural disasters.

Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean less than two weeks later, killing at least 160 people as it crossed Cuba and the U.S. states of Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.