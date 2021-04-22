Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EnvironmentFactbox: United States, other countries, ramp up climate-change ambition

The United States said on Thursday it aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in a bid to fight climate change. The new target was announced at the start of a two-day international climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, which is intended to showcase rising global ambition to slash carbon emissions and stop global warming. read more

Here is a table showing countries that have pledged more ambitious efforts than before to cut greenhouse gas emissions, either on the first day of the summit or in the run-up to the conference:

