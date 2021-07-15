Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Environment

U.S. to announce plan for restoring protections to Tongass National Forest -New York Times

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is set to announce a plan on Thursday to fully restore environmental protections to the Tongass National Forest in Alaska that were removed by the Trump administration, the New York Times reported.

The administration began the process last month of rolling back a decision made under then-president Donald Trump to open vast swaths of the largest U.S. national forest to logging, roads and mining. read more

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Liffey

