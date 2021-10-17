U.S. climate adviser Kerry to visit Mexico, Britain this week

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's climate adviser John Kerry will travel to Mexico and Britain this week to meet with his counterparts ahead of the upcoming United Nations' COP26 conference, the State Department said on Sunday.

Kerry will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala and will visit a reforestation project in the state of Tabasco, Lopez Obrador said last week. read more

Kerry will then visit officials in London on Tuesday, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.