Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

U.S. envoy Kerry says world needs a 'wartime mentality' over climate

2 minute read

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday the world needed to adopt a "wartime mentality" to face the challenge posed by climate change, urging development banks to scale up their green finance efforts.

While countries covering 55% of global GDP came out of President Biden's recent climate summit committed to net zero emissions by 2050, much deeper action was needed between now and 2030 for the mid-century goals to have any chance of success.

"We've got to get a kind of wartime mentality here," Kerry told a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development conference, calling on countries including the United States to change their bureaucracy to enable quicker action.

"We can't afford to have 10 years of lawsuits and pretend we're going to deal with this issue, it's just not going to happen."

In order to achieve the climate commitments, the world needed to deploy the world's largest solar field every day for the next 10 years. "Are we doing that? We're not even near," Kerry said.

"In World War II, we turned out one B24 bomber every hour from the Ford Motor Company plant, so we knew we had to do that. Now we ought to be turning out solar panels at the same kind of rate and helping to deploy them, and the multilateral development banks have got to step up and help grease the skids so that this kind of investment can work."

Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 9:09 AM UTCEU countries approve landmark climate change law

European Union countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change.

EnvironmentU.S. envoy Kerry says world needs a 'wartime mentality' over climate
EnvironmentRegulators could mandate standards for company climate disclosures
EnvironmentIntense heat wave blisters U.S. Northwest with record temperatures
EnvironmentOld, small and CO2-intense: why Canada's highest-carbon oil sites keep pumping