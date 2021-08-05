Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. EPA proposes big boost in vehicle emissions stringency through 2026

Commuters navigate early morning traffic as they drive towards downtown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it would propose reversing a Trump-era loosening of vehicle emissions rules, calling for a 10% hike in requirements for the 2023 model year.

The proposal also calls for a near 5% stringency increase in each model year from 2024 through 2026, but would not seek to reverse 2021 or 2022 model years that were cut by the Trump administration.

The rules would boost vehicle fuel efficiency by 2026 to the equivalent of 52 miles per gallon (mpg) versus 43.3 mpg under the Trump rule.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

