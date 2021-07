The U.S. flag flies on a towboat as it passes the W. H. Sammis Power Plant, a coal-fired power-plant owned by FirstEnergy, along the Ohio River in Stratton, Ohio, U.S., September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it will set stricter requirements for how coal-fired power plants dispose of wastewater full of arsenic, lead and mercury, the Washington Post reported.