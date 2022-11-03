U.S. EPA to set tougher heavy duty emissions rules in 2023















Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it plans to issue tougher greenhouse gas emissions rules for heavy duty trucks and other vehicles through at least the 2030 model year by the end of 2023.

Under the EPA's revised schedule, the agency plans to issue proposed rules in March and final rules by the end of December, a move the agency said will allow it "to put in place ambitious GHG standards for heavy-duty vehicles as soon as possible."

The EPA in March had proposed tighter standards for 17 of the 33 sub-categories of vocational and tractor vehicles, including school buses, transit buses, commercial delivery trucks, and short-haul tractors.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese











