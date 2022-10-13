U.S. forecaster sees 75% chance of La Niña prevailing during winter















Oct 13 (Reuters) - There is a 75% chance of La Niña conditions continuing through the northern hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

There is about a 54% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during February to April, it added.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru











