U.S. forecaster sees 76% chance of La Niña prevailing during winter















Nov 10 (Reuters) - There is a 76% chance of La Niña conditions during the northern hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

There is about a 57% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during February to April of 2023, forecaster said.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.