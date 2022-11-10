U.S. forecaster sees 76% chance of La Niña prevailing during winter

Newly fallen snow is seen in Central Park after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on the Northeast United States in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nov 10 (Reuters) - There is a 76% chance of La Niña conditions during the northern hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

There is about a 57% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during February to April of 2023, forecaster said.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru

