U.S. forecaster sees 95% chance of La Niña prevailing through winter

Dec 9 (Reuters) - There is an about 95% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere winter 2021-22, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern, characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, was expected to transition to more neutral conditions during the April-June period next year, it added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

