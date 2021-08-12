U.S. forecaster sees La Niña emerging in autumn of 2021

Aug 12 (Reuters) - La Niña will possibly develop in the Northern Hemisphere in the autumn of 2021, with a 70% chance the pattern will continue through the winter of 2021-22, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru

