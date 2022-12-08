U.S. forecaster sees La Niña prevailing during winter















Dec 8 (Reuters) - La Niña is expected to continue during the northern hemisphere winter, with equal chances of La Niña and ENSO-neutral conditions during January to March of 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

There is about a 71% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during February to April of 2023, the forecaster said.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

