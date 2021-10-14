Skip to main content

Environment

U.S. forecaster sees La Niña prevailing for Dec-Feb period

1 minute read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - La Nina conditions have developed, and there is an 87% chance of the weather pattern continuing through the December-February period, a U.S. government forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in its monthly forecast.

Last month, the weather forecaster had said the chances of La Niña conditions continuing through the winter were at 70% to 80%. read more

The center said the forecaster consensus also anticipates La Niña continuing through the winter, with ENSO-neutral conditions predicted to return in March-May 2022.

ENSO-neutral conditions refer to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña are present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns, according to the center.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 12:29 PM UTC

Hundreds more flee as lava spreads on Spain's La Palma

Around 300 more people fled their homes early on Thursday as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano threatened to engulf another area on the Spanish island of La Palma.

Environment
Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving Planet Earth
Environment
As Ida-hit Port Fourchon rebuilds, disappearing wetlands threaten its future
Environment
EXCLUSIVE Turkey set to receive 3.1 bln euro loans to help Paris climate goals -sources
Environment
Leopards on camera: video shows resurgence of big cats in Pakistani capital

A leopard pauses to take a cautious look around before continuing its way through thick forest in the Margalla Hills overlooking Pakistan's capital - once a rare sight, but now one recorded and tracked by software and cameras.