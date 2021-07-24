Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site

1 minute read

July 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has ruled Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) may conduct excavation work at its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, denying a request from environmentalists who said the digging could harm sage grouse and other wildlife.

Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada, said late on Friday that the digging - needed to determine whether the land holds historical import for Native Americans - may proceed while she determines the broader question of whether former President Donald Trump's administration erred when it approved the project in January.

Representatives for Vancouver, Canada-based Lithium Americas and the environmental group Western Watersheds Project could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:45 AM UTCHeavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead

Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125.

EnvironmentMany migrant workers stranded in Chinese cities hit by floods
EnvironmentPhilippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood Manila, provinces
EnvironmentCrowdfunding raises over 30,000 euros for German flood victims

A entrepreneur from eastern Germany who raised more than 30,000 euros to help victims of the catastrophic floods that hit western areas last week, arrived in hard-hit Erftstadt on Saturday with machinery to help the clean-up.

EnvironmentOregon firefighters face return of hazardous conditions, COVID-19 outbreak