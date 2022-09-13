U.S. NHC: 30% chance of cyclone between west coast of Africa, Windward Islands

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"A tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday," the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru;

