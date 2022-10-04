U.S. NHC: 80% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands















Oct 4 (Reuters) - A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions are currently conducive for development, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











