U.S. NHC: 80% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
The system continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions are currently conducive for development, the Miami-based forecaster said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.