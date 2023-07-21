U.S. NHC says 40% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

July 21 (Reuters) - A small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"This system could become a tropical depression early next week, as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic," the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru

