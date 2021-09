Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said there was a 50% chance of a cyclone formation over the south-central Gulf of Mexico in the next 48 hours.

"A tropical or subtropical depression could form as the system nears the northern Gulf coast Wednesday night or Thursday," the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

