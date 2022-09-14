U.S. NHC says 70% chance of cyclone east of the Lesser Antilles

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A broad and elongated area of low pressure located about 800 miles (1,287 km) east of the Lesser Antilles has a 70% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"The system is forecast to move generally westward over the tropical Atlantic during the next day or so, and move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands Friday and Friday night," the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

