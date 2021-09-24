U.S. NHC says 70% chance of cyclone near Bermuda

Sept 24 (Reuters) - There is a 70% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours for a storm located a couple of hundred miles north-northeast of Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"This system is producing winds of 40 to 45 mph north of the low center and additional development into a subtropical or tropical storm appears likely," the NHC said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.