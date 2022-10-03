U.S. NHC sees 40% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands















Oct 3 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system is forecast to move westward, then turn northwestward or northward by the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











